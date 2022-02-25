Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $418.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.54 and its 200-day moving average is $433.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

