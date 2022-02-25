Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $517,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in STERIS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in STERIS by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 17,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

