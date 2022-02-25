Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,993. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $63.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.
About American International Group (Get Rating)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.