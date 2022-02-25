Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,993. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

