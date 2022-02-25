KeyCorp Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $213.41 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.