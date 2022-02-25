Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $946.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.