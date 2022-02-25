Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

