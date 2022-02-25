Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

