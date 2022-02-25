Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $26.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 7,073,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

