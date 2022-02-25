Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 794 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $9.90 on Friday, reaching $398.82. 4,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.22. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

