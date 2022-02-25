Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.08. 43,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

