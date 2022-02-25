Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 112.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

