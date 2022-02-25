Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.76. 230,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.81 and its 200-day moving average is $416.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

