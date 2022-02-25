Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

