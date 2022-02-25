Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $137.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

