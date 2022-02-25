Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $137.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
