Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.90

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.90 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 10041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 272.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

