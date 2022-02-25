KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 6,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

