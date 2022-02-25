Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.42 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $30,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

