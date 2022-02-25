KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 3.4%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 224,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 661,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

In other KULR Technology Group news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $262,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $460,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 454,266 shares of company stock worth $1,329,388 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.