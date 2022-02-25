L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) versus Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head-To-Head Survey

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $243.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.52 $1.85 billion $9.11 25.08

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

