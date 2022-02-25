Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $562.88 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

