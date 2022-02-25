Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock opened at $561.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $501.67 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

