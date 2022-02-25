Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.83-4.90 EPS.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,666. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

