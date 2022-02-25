Landbox (LAND) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $73,248.08 and approximately $277.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

