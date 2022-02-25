Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 33,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 501,205 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $40.15.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

