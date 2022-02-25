Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.