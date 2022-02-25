Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells $893,550.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $893,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

