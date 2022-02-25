Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0017

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $860,887.61 and $37,602.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.