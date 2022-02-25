Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Trading Down 5.3%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.23. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

