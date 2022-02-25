Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

LDOS stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $97.15. 1,254,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,245. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

