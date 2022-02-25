Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $23.51 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

