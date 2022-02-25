LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $100.36, but opened at $110.37. LendingTree shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 3,097 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

