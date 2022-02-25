Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

