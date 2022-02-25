LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will announce $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. LGI Homes posted earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

