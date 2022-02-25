LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.

Shares of LHCG traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.05. 10,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

