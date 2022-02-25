LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.26 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.
Shares of LHCG traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.05. 10,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
