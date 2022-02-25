Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF)

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 19 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS HLOGF opened at 0.17 on Tuesday. Helium One Global has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 1.65.

