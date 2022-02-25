Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF)

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC TCIIF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
About Tracsis (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tracsis (TCIIF)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.