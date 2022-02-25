Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF)

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC TCIIF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Tracsis (Get Rating)

Tracsis Plc engages in solving a variety of data capture, reporting and resource optimization problems. It operates through two segments: Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic and Data Services. The Rail Technology and Services segment includes software, hosting services, consultancy, and remote condition monitoring.

