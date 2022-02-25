Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 2,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.