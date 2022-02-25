LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 0.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
