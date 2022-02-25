Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

