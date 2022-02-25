Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

