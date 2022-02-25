Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $356.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.76.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.97. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.