Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.52 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2,085.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $153.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

