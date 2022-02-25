Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $6.69 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of PEGA opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

