Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $2.90 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,399 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

