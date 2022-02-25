Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.