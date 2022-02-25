Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.