Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LYV opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.