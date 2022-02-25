Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at ATB Capital

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.80.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L traded down C$2.67 on Friday, hitting C$98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 211,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$61.20 and a 52-week high of C$105.15. The stock has a market cap of C$32.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.