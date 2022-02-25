L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Shares Down 16%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) shares were down 16% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

About L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

