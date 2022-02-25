LOCGame (LOCG) Price Tops $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $370,975.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

