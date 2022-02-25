Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOMA opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $716.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

